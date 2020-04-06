Cowen's Andrew Charles is the latest to take a crack at Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), which is largely viewed as a concept in some peril due to its high urban concentration and implied growth valuation.

Charles and team keep a Market Perform rating on SHAK and set a price target of $40, which gives shares some breathing room.

"Shake Shack is a differentiated concept within the better burger/premium hamburger category with appealing ROI that justifies expansion to at least 450 domestic company operated locations. In the near-term, we remain cautious as the company-operated business is concentrated in dense urban areas that are more subject to forced stay-at-home/shelter in place orders."

Cowen forecasts Shake Shack will see a 60% drop in Q2 same-store sales. A glimmer of hope for Shake Shack during the pandemic period is that its expansion of delivery partners adds some incremental sales. The wildcard is how quickly store traffic bounces back when the stay-at-home orders expire and the expansion story ramps back up.