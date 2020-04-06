Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) rises as much as 70% in London, extending a rally that began Friday after the company confirmed a $1.9B credit facility and identified further cost savings.

BMO Capital says imminent going concerns over the company are misplaced and the resilience of the international exploration and production sector has been overlooked.

Bloomberg, however, says Tullow is still in a challenging position, noting $2.8B of net debt with leverage approaching 5x EBITDAX under a $40/bbl scenario for oil, which would breach a covenant.