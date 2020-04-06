Thinly traded nano cap Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) slumps 69% premarket on increased volume in reaction to unsuccessful results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating lead drug livoletide in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), an inherited disorder characterized by obesity and type 2 diabetes due to insatiable hunger.

Livoletide, an analog of unacylated ghrelin (UAG), a hormone that is underproduced in PWS that stokes the urge to eat, failed to sufficiently separate from placebo in measures of hyperphagia (excessive appetite) and food-related behaviors.

The company has decided to terminate the PWS program.