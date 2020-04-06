OceanaGold appoints Holmes as permanent President/CEO
- OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) names Michael Holmes as its permanent President and CEO, after serving as acting CEO since Mick Wilkes said last month he was stepping down for personal reasons.
- Holmes joined the company in 2012 as its COO as serving in executive roles at Glencore, where he led the company's Alumbrera operation in Argentina and the Mount Isa copper project in Australia.
- Wilkes came to OceanaGold in January 2011 as CEO after serving as Executive General Manager of Operations at OZ Minerals.