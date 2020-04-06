JPMorgan slides Target (NYSE:TGT) off its Analyst Focus List as it sees some gross margin headwind risk on top of a softer consumer on "the other side" of the pandemic when competitor stores open. "However, we are maintaining our Overweight given the likely substantial long term share gains ahead (i.e., we’d be buying the expected pullback)," advises analyst Christopher Horvers.

At the same time, JP adds OW-rated Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to the Analyst Focus list to replace Target as a growth idea for the other side of the pandemic. Ulta is seen grabbing more market share amid the mall dislocation. "While the stock could clearly still go lower, we see a down 10% risk with nearly 30% upside if we re-rate to 2021 and assume an 18x PE," says Horvers.