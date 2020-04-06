cbdMD (NYSEMKT:YCBD) reports Q2 preliminary sale of ~$9.4M (+67% Y/Y) vs. a consensus of $12.13M.

YCBD says that "Our online direct to consumer business continued to see strong traffic with online sales eclipsing over 70% of all quarterly sales activity."

The company has taken prudent steps to significantly reduce its expenditures during Q3, because of these reductions, the company sees an operating expenses reduction of over $5M for Q3, resulting in a significant positive impact.

Withdraws FY20 financial guidance due to COVID-19 Pandemic. The company is yet to provide a more detailed analysis post some level of stability in the current environment.