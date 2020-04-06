Gannett's (NYSE:GCI) last bull has thrown in the towel, as Citi downgrades the newspaper stock two notches to Sell, from Buy.

That's due to pandemic-driven weakness in advertising, a downturn the bank expects to be "deep" and prolonged.

"Based on the likely depth of the ad downturn, Gannett may face significant EBITDA contraction – with elevated leverage and limited liquidity – resulting in material risk of diminishing equity value,” analyst Jason Bazinet says.

He's cut revenue estimates by nearly 20% for the year, and gone from a Street-high price target ($5.00) to a Street low of $0.50 (implying another 39% downside).