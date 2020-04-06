PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +5.1% pre-market following a Bloomberg report that wildfire victims who negotiated a $13B settlement with the utility plan to vote overwhelmingly in favor of the company's reorganization plan, citing attorneys who represent ~40K of the 70K victims who lost homes, businesses and other property in fires blamed on PG&E equipment.

Members of the largest group, represented by the firm Watts Guerra, have voted nearly unanimously in support of the deal, with more than half of 18K total votes already cast, according to the report.

PG&E's Chapter 11 plan must win support from two thirds of wildfire victims who cast a ballot; voting began last week and concludes May 15.