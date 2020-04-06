Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is up 15.3% premarket following an upgrade to Buy at B. Riley FBR.

While cinemas overall face a cash crunch, the firm says it's more confident in the ability to "control cash flow and get through this shutdown period without any adverse liquidity events."

Valuation looks good as well after a sharp share decline, it says.

It's got a $14 price target, implying 67% upside.

Sell-side analysta are Bullish overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.