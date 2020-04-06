Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is using walk-through infrared body temperature scanners to check for indications of COVID-19 at three food processing sites in the U.S.

The scanners check an employee's temperature as they walk into the building in an effort to see if they have a fever, which is a sign of a COVID-19.

The scanners are said to be more accurate than handheld thermometers, although not a guarantee on COVID-19 by any measure. The FDA is looking at issuing new guidance on walk-through body temperature scanners.

Other large companies reported to be considering utilizing body temperature scanners include Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), UPS (NYSE:UPS), Ford (NYSE:F) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL). That list could grow if the FDA posts a recommendation.