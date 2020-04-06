Crypto bulls excited, but where's the rally?

Apr. 06, 2020 9:33 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)BTC-USDBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor50 Comments
  • "It's exactly why bitcoin (BTC-USD) was created," said Mike Novogratz last week, referring to the revving up the government printing press in response to the pandemic.
  • His words reflect much of the sentiment among crypto bulls, but the rally awaits. While bitcoin is nicely off its March low, it remains more than 30% below its February high.
  • Patience, recommends Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures. Devaluation does not happen overnight, but instead over time.
  • For now, at least, the price of bitcoin appears to be a bit too correlated with the moves in the S&P 500, suggesting investors in panicky times are happy exchanging the crypto for dollars.
  • Bitcoin this morning is up 5.2% to $7,158.
