Crypto bulls excited, but where's the rally?
Apr. 06, 2020 Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD)
- "It's exactly why bitcoin (BTC-USD) was created," said Mike Novogratz last week, referring to the revving up the government printing press in response to the pandemic.
- His words reflect much of the sentiment among crypto bulls, but the rally awaits. While bitcoin is nicely off its March low, it remains more than 30% below its February high.
- Patience, recommends Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures. Devaluation does not happen overnight, but instead over time.
- For now, at least, the price of bitcoin appears to be a bit too correlated with the moves in the S&P 500, suggesting investors in panicky times are happy exchanging the crypto for dollars.
- Bitcoin this morning is up 5.2% to $7,158.