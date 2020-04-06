The European Commission has extended Takeda Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:TKPHF) current marketing authorization of ALUNBRIG (brigatinib) to include use as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) previously not treated with an ALK inhibitor.

This decision follows a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on February 27.

ALUNBRIG is a potent and selective next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target and inhibit anaplastic lymphoma kinase genetic alterations.