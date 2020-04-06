Starting today, U.S. Uber (NYSE:UBER) drivers can access a Work Hub section of the app that lists available jobs through Uber Eats and other companies.

Listed companies include McDonald's, FedEx, Hertz, grocery stores and pharmacies, Domino's, and Shipt.

Drivers in Chicago, Dallas, and Miami can also connect with jobs in food production, warehouses, and customer service.

Uber also plans to reach out to its 240K drivers with commercial licenses about opportunities with logistics companies.

The launch comes as the ride-hail business takes a hit from the coronavirus lockdowns.