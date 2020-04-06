Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) trades higher after announcing the launch and immediate availability of a new mobile EV charging station. The company says the mobile EV charger is designed to provide roadside assistance to Blink members and EV drivers anywhere they may be.

The free-standing mobile EV charging station supports 240-volt AC charging and provides up to 9.6kW of charge. At the charging rate, the simple plug-in charging unit can deliver up to 1 mile of charge per minute, allowing drivers to quickly reach the nearest charging station or their homes. The unit is compatible with all-electric vehicles, including all Tesla models.

BLNK notes it could be used by roadside assistance companies, insurance companies, auto manufacturers and even credit card companies

