RH (NYSE:RH) says it temporarily furloughs ~2.3K employees and reduces salaries of execs.

"The exact timing of when our Galleries, Restaurants, and Outlets will reopen is uncertain. While we expect some portion of our business may resume on the basis of what state and local governments permit, the complete return to normal operations may occur over time rather than all at once."

RH will also significantly reduce capex spending by $130M and expenses by $150M in FY20.

RH is +10.69% to $95.40.

Source: Press Release