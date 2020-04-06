Gladstone Investment (GAIN +4.2% ) expects to recommend to the board to declare a regular monthly cash dividend of 7 cents per month for April, May, and June, equal to its previous dividend rate.

The board will also be asked to consider declaring further supplemental distributions and deemed distributions to common stockholders, as it has done in the past from time to time.

In updating shareholders on how COVID-19 is affecting its business, GAIN says portfolio companies "continue to operate with varying levels of results."

Company says its financial position remains strong with a low-leveraged balance sheet and adequate liquidity.

Doesn't expect it will need to issue new common equity in the near term.

Expects some effect on fair values in the near term.

