Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) now expects Q1 revenue in the range of $21M to $22M vs. a consensus of $25.04M (single analyst).

SILC says that "we are still very optimistic about the mid and longer term, post COVID-19. We continue to make progress on new design wins, and the underlying fundamentals of our target markets continue to be very attractive with high growth potential".

Silicom's year-end net cash position, which includes cash, cash equivalents, deposits and marketable securities and zero debt, amounted to ~$91M.

SILC is continuing its share buy-back program announced in May 2019.