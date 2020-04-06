Stocks surge as virus deaths ease in New York, Europe

Stocks open the new week with a strong rally following last week's drop, as infection rates and reported deaths eased in some key locations; Dow +3.9% , S&P 500 +3.8% , Nasdaq +3.6% .

The Trump administration pitched a more optimistic tone overall at yesterday's coronavirus press conference, New York state's 594 reported coronavirus deaths on Sunday came in below Saturday's 630 deaths, and slowing death rates in Italy and Spain offer some hope that the U.S. also would near its peak soon.

European bourses also sport sharp gains, with Germany's DAX +4.9% , France's CAC +3.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +2.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +4.2% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.6% .

In the U.S., the materials ( +5.7% ), financials ( +5.3% ), utilities ( +4.8% ) and technology ( +4.6% ) sectors rank among the impressive early standouts.

OPEC+ will meet on Thursday, offering some optimism about a possible settlement in the oil price war, but mixed messages from various participants has crude oil falling despite the risk rally, although milder than the biggest overnight losses; WTI -5% to $26.93/bbl.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield +7 bps to 0.66%.