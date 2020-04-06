Merit Medical Systems (MMSI +4.6% ) perks up in early trade, albeit on very light volume, in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has granted two new Breakthrough Device designations for its Wrapsody Endovascular Stent Graft System.

The new indications include treatment of stenosis or occlusion with the dialysis outflow circuit, including stenosis or occlusion (1) within the peripheral veins in the arm of arteriovenous fistula patients and (2) within the thoracic central veins, up to the superior vena cava, in arteriovenous graft patients.

The designation, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status for a drug, provides for more intensive guidance on development by the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel, the assignment of a case manager and priority review of the marketing application.