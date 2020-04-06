Capri goes into cash-preservation mode
- Capri (NYSE:CPRI) says it believes that the company is well-positioned to continue to operate its business despite needing to take dramatic steps to ride out the pandemic.
- "We have a strong balance sheet and will continue to take disciplined actions to preserve our cash and liquidity. Leveraging our strong relationships with our vendors, suppliers and landlords, we intend to work together in an effort to maintain our financial strength."
- As of April 1, the company had total cash on its balance sheet of ~$900M after fully drawing the remaining $300M of availability under its revolving credit facility.
- Cost-cutting measures by Capri include reducing board pay, foregoing and reducing executive organization, furloughing retail staff and making reorganization changes.
- CPRI is +18.64% to $10.12.
