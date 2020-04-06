Boise Cascade Company (BCC +10.0% ) says its wood products division has implemented changes to reduce the volume of plywood and engineered wood products it will produce in the coming weeks due to demand changes during the pandemic.

The company is planning reductions in plywood production of 25% to 35% and in EWP volumes of 20% to 40% depending on location.

The reductions in production are expected to be implemented through a combination of periodic curtailments and reductions in operating schedules at specific facilities.

Source: Press Release