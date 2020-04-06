Shockwave Medical (SWAV +6.8% ) has completed enrollment in its FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study – DISRUPT CAD III – for the use of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) in heavily calcified coronary arteries.

DISRUPT CAD III is a single-arm, global IDE study to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of the Shockwave Coronary IVL System with the Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL Catheter in de novo, calcified, stenotic, coronary arteries prior to stenting. The study enrolled 384 patients, exceeding the minimum requirement of 372 patients.

The primary effectiveness endpoint is procedural success defined as stent delivery with a residual stenosis less than 50% and without in-hospital major adverse cardiac events.