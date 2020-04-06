George Wilson, President and CEO of Quanex (NYSE:NX): "All of our manufacturing facilities are currently operating in compliance with applicable regulatory orders, other than our two facilities in England which are currently closed in accordance with the United Kingdom’s shutdown order. It is difficult to predict how this pandemic will ultimately impact our Company and our end markets, so we believe it is prudent to withdraw our prior guidance for 2020".

As a precautionary measure, and in an effort to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility due to COVID-19, the Co. to draw an additional $50M from its $325M senior secured revolving credit facility due 2023. The proceeds to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Quanex currently has ~$70M of cash on hand and ~$100M of capacity remaining under the credit facility.

