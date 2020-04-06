Origin Energy (OTCPK:OGFGF) maintains guidance for underlying earnings from the energy markets business at $1.4B - $1.5B for the year to June 30, 2020, as well as for cash it expects to receive from its LNG export project in Queensland of at $1.1B - $1.3B, at least for this financial year.

Though pointed to increased uncertainty over the forecast because of provisions for bad debt as customers struggle to pay their bills.

Capital expenditure this year has been cut by 5-10% from guidance of $530M - $580M for FY2020, and by 25-30% vs. FY2020 for FY2021. Origin also advised of a $300M - $400M reduction in upstream spending at APLNG in 2020-21, adding that production shouldn't be impacted next year.

Still on the cards is a targeted $100M cut in Origin's cost to serve retail customers by 2020-21 compared with 2017-18.