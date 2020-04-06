MKM Partners plays catch up on a number of restaurant stocks with new price targets reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on Q2 results and beyond.

The price target on Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +14.7% ) is taken down to $9 from $27.

The PT on Darden Restaurants (DRI +13.9% ) goes to $52 from $90.

The PT on Brinker International (EAT +16.5% ) is lowered to $18 from $56.

The PT on Starbucks (SBUX +4.8% ) is lifted to $60 from $52.

MKM is following in the same path as other firms with dramatic PT cuts.

Restaurant stocks are higher today as some peaking in Europe of COVID-19 cases has lightened the gloomy outlook for the U.S. a bit.