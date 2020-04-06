Yamana Gold (AUY +5.2% ) reports preliminary Q1 production of 192.2K oz. of gold, 2.73M oz. of silver and 221.7K total gold equivalent oz.

Yamana says the Jacobina, El Peñón and Minera Florida mines all exceeded Q1 production targets.

The company says Argentina's government declared mining an essential service, which will allow the Cerro Moro mine to resume full operations.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, Yamana expects Q2 to come in weaker than previously expected, after which it expects a resumption of normal operations in H2.