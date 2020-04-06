HNI Corporation (HNI +6.6% ) is suspending its FY2020 sales and earnings forecast due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19.

The company had total debt of $233M at the end of Q1.

“Our liquidity position is strong, and we are taking actions to ensure the long-term health of our organization. Accordingly, we are reducing operating costs, lowering capital expenditures, and temporarily suspending our share repurchase activity to support free cash flow,” said Jeff Lorenger, HNI Corporation, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.