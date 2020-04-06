Move big into mortgage insurers after these regulatory announcements, BTIG says

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer recommends that investors start to "leg into" shares of Essent Group (ESNT +14.1% ), MGIC Investment Group (MTG +13.4% ), NMI Holdings (NMIH +10.5% ), and Radian Group (RDN +13.7% ).

Notes their current distressed levels "appear to reflect the expectation of insolvencies across the group that we do not believe are forthcoming."

Shares of each of the private mortgage insurers have lost more than half of their value since early-to-mid February.

Look for two potential regulatory announcements, though, before moving more aggressively into the stocks.

The most beneficial announcement would be if Fannie, Freddie, and the FHFA declare that COVID-19 represents a natural disaster, a move that would allow insurers to apply a 70% haircut to the capital charges they will need to incur on delinquencies under the latest iteration of the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements.

Secondarily, an announcement of a new lending facility for mortgage servicers would bode well for another announcement about how PMIs will be allowed to treat delinquencies from a capital standpoint.

Palmer also notes that PMIs "have significantly reduced tail risk in recent years through the use of quota share reinsurance and ILNs (insurance-linked notes)."