West Fraser (OTCPK:WFTBF) says it will further reduce its SPF production by 30M to 40M board feet of production per week which represents between 45 and 60% of SPF production.

SYP production will continue in line with the reductions previously announced on March 19, though plans to continue to operate its power generation assets at its Canadian sawmill sites during this period.

Expects curtailments for its Plywood production of at least 5,000 msf of plywood production will continue. MDF and LVL production may also be reduced.

The company will take ~4 weeks of downtime at its Cariboo Pulp and Paper joint venture pulp mill resulting in an approximate reduction in NBSK production of 30,000 tonnes of which West Fraser's share is 15,000 tonnes.