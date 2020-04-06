Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 2.9% after a bullish note from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, which is looking to a very strong posting from the company on first-quarter users.

A combination of strong content with quarantined users and what looks like conservative guidance are all factors in a potential upside surprise there, the firm says.

It expects paid adds of at least 9.5M, vs. company guidance for 7M and consensus for 7.5M, pointing to data including Google search, where it is seeing strength vs. rivals like Disney Plus.

The firm has a Buy rating and a price target of $402, implying 7.7% upside.