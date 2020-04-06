Casino stocks move higher after the rate of growth in Europe of coronavirus cases moves off its peak levels. The general sentiment is that social distancing efforts are now showing up in the slower case rate growth on the continent.
Investors are looking to draw a line for when normalcy returns in the U.S. with casino traffic, sporting events and travel. Even with the news out of Europe, clear visibility is lacking on when those dates will be.
Notable gainers include Golden Entertainment (GDEN +20.2%), Eldorado Resorts (ERI +32.3%), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH +18.0%), MGM Resorts (MGM +17.0%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +17.8%), Penn National Gaming (PENN +16.0%), Century Casinos (CNTY +18.7%), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +9.0%), Caesars Entertainment (CZR +8.8%), Boyd Gaming (BYD +9.2%), Stars Group (TSG +5.5%), Scientific Games (SGMS +27.7%), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY +4.8%), International Game Technology (IGT +5.8%), Churchill Downs (CHDN +11.8%) and GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF).