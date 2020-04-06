South Jersey Industries (SJI +4.9% ) says it has not seen significant reductions in sales volumes across its utility businesses and the delivery of natural gas to customers has not been materially impacted by the coronavirus.

The company notes recent steps taken to strengthen liquidity and ensure the ongoing funding of its 2020 capital program, including the elimination of all near-term debt maturities through the execution of a $200M 18-month term loan, and the closingof a $150M 364-day term loan.

South Jersey also says it filed to offer as much as $200M in shares to provide flexibility in addressing previously announced 2020 equity needs.

With $470M of available capacity on its revolvers and the execution of recent capital markets transactions, the company says it is confident in its liquidity position and ability to manage through the impacts of Covid-19.