BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) is pledging that no employees will lose their jobs in the pandemic crisis for the "foreseeable future."

That covers at least the next three months, the telecom says, a time during which it will pay all salaries in full.

It's also promised not to put any staff on publicly funded furlough.

Front-line key workers will receive an annual pay increase of 1.5% starting July 1, it says, and managers will not receive any pay increase for 2020-2021.

Also, it is paying £500 in BT share to all employees (about a £50M investment this year), and CEO Philip Jansen is donating at least the next six months' salary to charity.