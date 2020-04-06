Quantum Technology Sciences, a subsidiary of Geospace Technologies (GEOS +8.2% ) has won $10M contract to provide a technology solution to the Department of Homeland Security under a new contract for U.S. Customs and Border Protection U.S. Border Patrol.

“From our first discussion throughout all of our post-acquisition activities, we believed that Quantum could add value to the security and surveillance markets and also provide exciting new engineering challenges for us to tackle,” said Walter R. Wheeler, President and CEO of Geospace Technologies.