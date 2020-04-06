Pfizer (PFE +1.9% ) and The Pfizer Foundation commit to donate $40M in medical and charitable grants to help fight the pandemic in the U.S. and around the world.

CVS Health (CVS +1.7% ) has opened drive-through testing sites in Georgia and Rhode Island.

OPKO Health (OPK +5.2% ) unit BioReference Labs will continue to prioritize COVID-19 testing for hospitalized and critically-ill patients.

SmileDirectClub (SDC +3.5% ) is opening its teledentistry platform to any dentist or orthodontist in the U.S. (includes a telehealth app with video and live chat).

Centene (CNC +4.8% ) has established a Medical Reserve Leave policy to support clinical staff who what to join a medical reserve force to serve their communities during the pandemic.

Quotient Limited (QTNT +23.9% ) has completed the development phase of a microarray-based SARS-CoV-2 antibody test for the automated MosaiQ system that can process up to 3,000 tests per day.

OncoSec Medical (ONCS -17.3% ) announces that Providence Cancer Institute plans to launch a Phase 1 study of a COVID-19 vaccine called CORVax12 that consists of TAVO (interleukin-12 plasmid) and an immunogenic component of SARS-CoV-2 that the company in-licensed from NIH's NIAID.

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCQB:MATN +21.4% ) has delivered testing results to Golden Mountain Partners confirming the use of OT-101 to potentially treat COVID-19.