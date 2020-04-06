Pfizer (PFE +1.9%) and The Pfizer Foundation commit to donate $40M in medical and charitable grants to help fight the pandemic in the U.S. and around the world.
CVS Health (CVS +1.7%) has opened drive-through testing sites in Georgia and Rhode Island.
OPKO Health (OPK +5.2%) unit BioReference Labs will continue to prioritize COVID-19 testing for hospitalized and critically-ill patients.
SmileDirectClub (SDC +3.5%) is opening its teledentistry platform to any dentist or orthodontist in the U.S. (includes a telehealth app with video and live chat).
Centene (CNC +4.8%) has established a Medical Reserve Leave policy to support clinical staff who what to join a medical reserve force to serve their communities during the pandemic.
Quotient Limited (QTNT +23.9%) has completed the development phase of a microarray-based SARS-CoV-2 antibody test for the automated MosaiQ system that can process up to 3,000 tests per day.
OncoSec Medical (ONCS -17.3%) announces that Providence Cancer Institute plans to launch a Phase 1 study of a COVID-19 vaccine called CORVax12 that consists of TAVO (interleukin-12 plasmid) and an immunogenic component of SARS-CoV-2 that the company in-licensed from NIH's NIAID.
Mateon Therapeutics (OTCQB:MATN +21.4%) has delivered testing results to Golden Mountain Partners confirming the use of OT-101 to potentially treat COVID-19.
Prisma Health is collaborating with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.9%) unit Ethicon to produce and distribute a ventilator expansion device called VESper Ventilator Expansion Splitter, authorized for emergency use to allow a single ventilator to be used for two rescuable COVID-19 patients.
