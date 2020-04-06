Cummins, DuPont partner on N95 filter technology
Apr. 06, 2020 10:43 AM ETCummins Inc. (CMI), DDCMI, DDBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
- "Cummins' (CMI +7.9%) NanoNet and NanoForce Media technology, which uses DuPont's (DD +7.0%) Hybrid Membrane Technology, can typically be found in air, fuel and lube filtration products used in heavy-duty diesel engines to prevent long-term engine wear, but also can be used in the N95 respirator masks," reads a press release.
- "We thank our partner Cummins for transitioning the use of its production line to help address the global shortage of N95 mask materials, and we thank the experts at the University of Minnesota for their leadership in testing and designing several mask options for the benefit of many healthcare systems," said HP Nanda, Global Vice President & General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions.