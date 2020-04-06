Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is up 14.5% after it reported $1.6M in orders for equipment from the world's largest mobile operator, based in China.

(That qualifies it as China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), which has far and away the most total subscribers in the world.)

The order is for satellite ground station equipment, part of Comtech EF Data's Heights mobile backhaul solution.

That shows Comtech's ground station tech is essential, particularly during pandemic times, and "I am cautiously optimistic, that as normal conditions eventually return, additional orders from new customers will be received in the future," says Chairman/CEO Fred Kornberg.