Hotel stocks are outperforming today on a sense that social distancing efforts in Europe are starting to show up in slowing coronavirus case growth rates.

While the U.S. is a couple of weeks behind Europe on the curve, there is some optimism that a peak will follow accordingly. For the lodging industry, the mindset of consumers and state of the economy will still impact how much business and vacation travel returns, but operators have build some flexibility in with their cash-preserving moves.