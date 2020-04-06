Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE +7.4% ) is the latest to withdraw guidance based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a result of the increased level of uncertainty arising since the date of the earnings announcement, HPE has determined that it is necessary to withdraw its previously issued financial guidance," the company says.

It's also suspended share repurchases.

The company has a strong balance sheet and liquidity profile, it says, adding that it plans to offer more information during its Q2 earnings call.

At last report, cash and equivalents were $3.17B, against long-term debt of $9.31B.