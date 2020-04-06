Contura Energy (CTRA +10.9% ) says that its majority of operations will be idled for ~30 days, with some sites idling for shorter periods of time and a few continuing to operate at a near-normal rate of production.

Also, says that certain preparation plants, docks, and loadouts will continue operating to support business needs and customer shipments.

In connection with these changes and the continued uncertainty around the impact of the coronavirus, the company is also withdrawing its previously announced guidance for 2020.