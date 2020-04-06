Yellen says Q2 GDP could drop 30% - CNBC
Apr. 06, 2020
- Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen tells CNBC that the economy is in the midst of an "absolutely shocking" downturn that isn't yet reflected in the economic data.
- "If we had a timely unemployment statistic, the unemployment rate would be up to 12 or 13% at this point and moving higher," she said.
- She thinks a V-shape recovery is possible, but says it depends on how much damage is done during the economic shutdown.
- Separately, Credit Suisse forecasts U.S. Q2 GDP will contract by 33.5%, logging in the worst quarter since 1945, analysts led by Jonathan Golub wrote in a note.
- That compares with an 8.4% GDP decline during the worst quarter of the 2008 financial crisis and overtakes the previous record of a 10% contraction in Q1 1958.