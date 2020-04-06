Argus lowers Harley-Davidson (HOG +4.7% ) to a Hold rating from Buy as it factors in the impact of the pandemic on the motorcycle manufacturer's plans for 2020.

"The company saw slightly improving sales in 4Q and we had expected its strategic growth plan to lead to a turnaround by the end of 2020. However, the company has now stopped production and closed its retail stores. On March 26, it also withdrew its 2020 guidance. The company will provide an update on its liquidity, financial condition and operational results when it reports first-quarter earnings on April 28."

The firm lowers its 2020 adjusted EPS estimate to $3.07 from $3.52 and $2.82 consensus and the 2021 estimate to $3.41 from $3.68 and $3.27 consensus.

Harley now only has 3 Buy-equivalent ratings on Wall Street out of the 18 firms covering the stock.