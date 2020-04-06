Halliburton (HAL +2% ) will cut ~350 employees in Oklahoma, according to a filing with the state, as oil services firms are wrecked by the oil price crash and the spread of the coronavirus.

The company said last month it would furlough 3,500 workers in Houston for 60 days, but workforce reductions at its Duncan, Okla., facility would be permanent.

Separately, at least three rockets reportedly landed near Halliburton's site in Basra in southern Iraq, without causing casualties.

Halliburton is working in the Zubair oilfield, which is operated by Eni.