In a note, UBS reiterates its Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +8.5% ) albeit with a revised price target of $12 (from $14).

Analyst Kevin Caliendo believes the company is relatively insulated from COVID-19 disruptions and has access to more than $3B in liquidity, if needed. His model suggests that its free cash flow is sufficient to cover outstanding balances through 2022.

The basis of the lower fair value target is lower estimated peak sales of migraine med Ajovy (by ~35%) due to the disruption risk of the recently launched autoinjector formulation and lower expected growth (49% vs. 64%) of movement disorder med Austedo this year, both due to lower doctor visits amid COVID-19.