It's time to buy stocks - Morgan Stanley's Wilson

"Bear markets end with recessions, they don't begin with them," says Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson.

Wilson's take is that the bear market didn't begin two months ago, but instead two years ago. The pandemic plunge is thus the loud end to that move.

What we have now is "unprecedented and unbridled monetary and fiscal intervention" combined with the cheapest valuations in nearly a decade. "The risk/reward [is] more attractive today than it’s been in years."

Related ETFs: USA, CRF, SCHX, ZF, VV, FEX, JKD, SFY, EEH, EQL, IWL, GSEW