Domtar (UFS +4.5% ) says it will temporarily idle the operations of its Kingsport, Tennessee mill and the A62 paper machine at its Ashdown, Arkansas mill for three months in response to the unforeseeable business conditions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company expects the temporary shutdown to reduce its uncoated freesheet paper production capacity by ~144K short tons over the three months. period. As a result, Domtar will lay off approximately 304 employees at its Kingsport mill and 142 employees at its Ashdown mill.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on communication paper demand, with offices, businesses and schools still closed in a large part of our markets," notes Domtar CEO John Williams.

