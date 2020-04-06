PG&E's (PCG +5% ) equity offering likely will price at a "significant premium" of $14/share, says Mizuho analyst Paul Fremont as he reiterates his Buy rating on the stock and nudges his price target up to $15.50 from $15.

"If the equity issuance were to happen under the current market conditions, we would expect PG&E shares to price at a significant premium to where the stock is trading today," Fremont writes, also noting that PG&E's settlement with wildfire victims and its backstop equity agreement provide for a variety of outcomes depending on the share price used to calculate the offering.

Bloomberg reported in recent days that wildfire victims who negotiated the $13B settlement with the utility likely will vote overwhelmingly in favor of the company's reorganization plan.