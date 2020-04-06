Chemours (CC +12.0% ) says that out of caution, it will borrow $300M from its $800M revolving credit facility.

CC states that there were no borrowings outstanding on the revolving credit facility at the time of notice, and it does not expect to use the proceeds from these borrowings, however the company may use the proceeds in the future for working capital needs or other general corporate purposes.

As previously disclosed, the company had total liquidity in the form of cash and cash equivalents and borrowing capacity of ~$1.6B as of December 31, 2019.