Mortgage REITs snap a six-session losing streak, with the Bloomberg mortgage REIT index gaining 17% in early trading on Monday.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) advances 9.0% after sinking 36% since a week ago Friday; in the past month REM plunged 67%.

Some of the morning's biggest gainers include: Exantas Capital (XAN +54.7% ), Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI +34.4% ), Two Harbors (TWO +24.2% ), and Ladder Capital (LADR +21.5% ).

JMP analyst Steven DeLaney in a note on TPG Re Finance (TRTX +23.0% ) sees "at least a temporary ray of hope in the markets" as conditions started to look up last week after "unprecedented disruption" in agency bond and credit bond markets in the previous two weeks.

Sees TRTX as "significantly undervalued" if the economy steadily recovers by late 2020.

KBW's Bose George sees TWO as "attractive" after its sell-off even with uncertainty regarding the amount and timing of government support for mortgage servicers.