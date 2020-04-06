Albany International (AIN +4.1% ) formed a COVID-19 Task Force that supports leadership as it develops and implements processes and procedures to help protect the health and safety of employees, suppliers, and customers.

Additionally, the Company has halted operations at one of its two AEC production facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

There has been no impact to operations at the Company’s larger Salt Lake City AEC production facility.

As of March 27, 2020, the Company had total cash and equivalents of over $220M.

The Company also continues to have access to almost $200M of additional liquidity on its existing revolving credit agreement.

Guidance: At this stage, the Company is withdrawing its previously-issued financial guidance for 2020.